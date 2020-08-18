Video: Angel Di Maria extends PSG’s lead vs RB Leipzig after insane Neymar back-heel assist

Just minutes before halftime, Paris Saint-Germain have extended their lead in tonight’s Champions League semi-final clash against RB Leipzig.

Leipzig stopper Peter Gulasci was punished for his attempts to play out from the back as PSG latched onto the ball, with it quickly slipped into Neymar’s path.

Neymar pulled off the spectacular as usual as he rolled the ball towards Angel Di Maria with a sensational back-heel flick, Di Maria took a touch before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Di Maria also crafted the Parisians’ first goal, the attacking midfielder whipped in a dangerous free-kick that was headed in by Marquinhos.

PSG are turning it ? Angel Di Maria doubles their lead after capitalising on a goalkeeping error! ? THAT Neymar assist ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/fO3jABr1FH — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 18, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN.

Leipzig have been handed a devastating blow on the brink of halftime, the German outfit will find it extremely difficult to get back into this tie now.