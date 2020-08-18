Video: Juan Bernat makes it 3-0 as PSG punish RB Leipzig for defensive error to extend lead

In the 55th minute of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League semi-finals encounter against RB Leipzig, the Parisians extender their lead further by capitalising on another defensive blunder.

Nordi Mukiele slipped over in the right-back area, leaving Angel Di Maria to float a dangerous cross into the box, which was headed towards goal by marauding full-back Juan Bernat.

Peter Gulasci got a hand to the effort but couldn’t keep it out as it bounced over the line at the far post, with superstar Neymar attempting to get the final touch on the ball.

A VAR check followed to ensure that Bernat was not offside in the build-up, but there was no infringement and PSG were awarded the goal that will undoubtedly seal their victory.

Take a look at the Ligue 1 champions’ third of the night below:

Pictures from beIN Sports and TUDN.

Di Maria has now had a hand in all of PSG’s goals tonight, with two assists and one effort hitting the back of the net for himself.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have dominated tonight’s clash, this will give them the momentum needed to try and win the first Champions League title of their history when they contest the final on Sunday night.