Video: Liverpool fans will love this as Dejan Lovren reveals how he snuck out to join in title celebrations

Although Dejan Lovren may not have been a key member of the Liverpool side, it’s obvious that he was loved and respected by his teammates and the fans for his efforts.

One of the worst things about Liverpool’s title win was the players and the fans weren’t able to celebrate the victory together, but it sounds like Lovren did experience some of the celebrations:

Dejan Lovren – How he sneaked out of Liverpool's team hotel and joined LFC fans celebrating their title win at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/n5P74K67Fd — Vladimir Kolos (@kolos_vladimir) August 18, 2020

He talks about sneaking out of the hotel and keeping his mask on to make sure that nobody recognised him, but clearly he wanted to experience the atmosphere of the celebrations.

He also reveals he was nearly caught out as some fans recognised him when he took his mask off for a second to check his phone, but it looks like he got away with it.