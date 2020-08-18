Video: Marquinhos scores bullet header to fire PSG into lead vs RB Leipzig

In the 12th minute of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League semi-final clash against RB Leipzig, the Parisians went into the lead after a well-worked free-kick routine.
Angel di Maria and Neymar stepped up to take a free-kick from just outside the box on the left-wing, the Argentine whipped a dangerous cross into the box that floated perfectly into Marquinhos’ path.
The centre-back was rewarded for his well-timed run as he nodded the ball into the back of the net from close-range with a bullet header.
Take a look at how Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead below:
Lift off, PSG! ?
Marquinhos rises highest to put the Parisians ahead in the Champions League semi-finals! ? #Club2020 pic.twitter.com/R5ryX1HCAz
— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 18, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN.
This is the perfect start to the game for the Ligue 1 champions, who have now moved a step closer to booking a place in the final and winning their first ever Champions League trophy.