Video: Marquinhos scores bullet header to fire PSG into lead vs RB Leipzig

In the 12th minute of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League semi-final clash against RB Leipzig, the Parisians went into the lead after a well-worked free-kick routine.

Angel di Maria and Neymar stepped up to take a free-kick from just outside the box on the left-wing, the Argentine whipped a dangerous cross into the box that floated perfectly into Marquinhos’ path.

The centre-back was rewarded for his well-timed run as he nodded the ball into the back of the net from close-range with a bullet header.

Take a look at how Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead below:

Lift off, PSG! ? Marquinhos rises highest to put the Parisians ahead in the Champions League semi-finals! ? #Club2020 pic.twitter.com/R5ryX1HCAz — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 18, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN.

This is the perfect start to the game for the Ligue 1 champions, who have now moved a step closer to booking a place in the final and winning their first ever Champions League trophy.