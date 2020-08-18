“Went to the wrong club then”: Rival fans ridicule Joe Hart for his comments after signing for Spurs

It was always going to be interesting to see how Jose Mourinho and Spurs approached the summer transfer window, because he’s a manager who’s possibly onto his final chance.

He’s failed at Man United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, so failure to achieve anything with Spurs means he’ll struggle to land a decent job after this one.

Success probably means winning silverware of some sort, but Spurs have been ridiculed over the years for having a decent team and playing some lovely football, but they always tend to come up short at the crucial moment.

That suggests they need to sign some players who have experience of winning things, and it makes the signing of Joe Hart a fascinating one.

On his unveiling he spoke about his experience in winning titles, but it’s important to remember that it’s been some time since he played an important role in a team that were winning anything:

"Whether my name is on the teamsheet or whether it's not, it's a squad effort and I know what it takes to win titles."#THFC ?? #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2020

Twitter is unforgiving at the best of times, and comments like these are just an open invitation for rival fans to pile on:

Went to the wrong club then?? — John Smith ( ???) (@JOHNSMlTH66) August 18, 2020

But it’s impossible to win titles at Tottenham, it’s just something that can never happen. Even Leeds have a higher chance of winning one.#AFC #THFC #Banter — BrunoAFC (@dball_h) August 18, 2020

Lets see if he can bring that squad depth and a leadership to win a title for spurs — noice chelsea fan (@Noice_chelsea) August 18, 2020

rest assured he wont win any silverware — Kwame Acheampong (@kwameach93) August 18, 2020

“I came here for the banter mainly and also leftovers in the form of Carabao cup ties against the likes of Tranmere” — Lee Dazzler (@MonkeyRPG1992) August 18, 2020

When you can only sign Premier League winners instead of creating them. Levels. — Gary Martin (@GazMartin75) August 18, 2020

Yk how to win titles but this team doesn’t — FAN (@Fan4Liverpool) August 18, 2020

Cept for he’s not winning anything with y’all — Muthondu Jr (@Denhoodi) August 18, 2020

Of course he needs to say certain things to get the Spurs fans on side, but this looks destined to become a widely mocked quoted in a few months when things don’t go to plan.