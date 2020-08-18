Menu

“Went to the wrong club then”: Rival fans ridicule Joe Hart for his comments after signing for Spurs

It was always going to be interesting to see how Jose Mourinho and Spurs approached the summer transfer window, because he’s a manager who’s possibly onto his final chance.

He’s failed at Man United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, so failure to achieve anything with Spurs means he’ll struggle to land a decent job after this one.

Success probably means winning silverware of some sort, but Spurs have been ridiculed over the years for having a decent team and playing some lovely football, but they always tend to come up short at the crucial moment.

That suggests they need to sign some players who have experience of winning things, and it makes the signing of Joe Hart a fascinating one.

On his unveiling he spoke about his experience in winning titles, but it’s important to remember that it’s been some time since he played an important role in a team that were winning anything:

Twitter is unforgiving at the best of times, and comments like these are just an open invitation for rival fans to pile on:

Of course he needs to say certain things to get the Spurs fans on side, but this looks destined to become a widely mocked quoted in a few months when things don’t go to plan.

