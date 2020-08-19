Antonio Conte wants reunion with €50m+ rated Chelsea ace as swoop touted

Inter are reportedly still keen on Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante but it could cost them at least €50m to try and prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

The World Cup-winning French international saw last season disrupted by injuries as he was limited to 28 appearances across all competitions in Frank Lampard’s first year in charge.

SEE MORE: €25m-rated Chelsea ace has given approval to exit as two Euro giants show interest

While the Blues boss was forced to identify and go with alternative solutions in that department, it remains to be seen if a fully-fit Kante can walk straight back into the starting XI in the upcoming campaign.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, it’s suggested that Inter still hold an interest in the combative midfield ace as he is one of the specific names on Antonio Conte’s transfer shortlist.

The Italian tactician knows him very well of course following his time in charge at Chelsea.

While it’s added that the 29-year-old may no longer be an integral part of Chelsea’s plans, they certainly won’t let him go for cheap as it’s suggested that they want at least €50m to approve of an exit.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if that’s within Inter’s budget this summer, as although they look set to rival Juventus for the Serie A title again next season and could cap this year off with the Europa League trophy, that is a lot of money for any side to be spending especially after the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Time will tell if that scuppers a move for Kante given his hefty price-tag, but there could be a key decision for Lampard and Chelsea to make in the coming weeks as to whether or not they will cash in on the Frenchman or hope that he can return to being a fundamental figure in their midfield.