New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly already looking at transfer targets after being confirmed as Quique Setien’s replacement at the Nou Camp.

According to Don Balon, the Dutch tactician is looking into a few names, one of which is Lyon forward Memphis Depay, a player he knows well from his time in charge of the Netherlands national team.

Depay has shone in Ligue 1 and could be a decent signing for Barcelona, who surely need to make some changes up front this summer after the struggles of players like Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, while Luis Suarez is not getting any younger.

Arsenal may not be too pleased with this news, however, as Depay has also been linked with the Gunners by Todo Fichajes in recent times.

The 26-year-old struggled in his first spell in the Premier League with Manchester United, but it could now be a good time for him to try his luck in England again and prove a point to his critics.

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.

Still, he may also be keen to link up with Koeman at Barca, so it will be interesting to see how this transfer saga pans out.

Arsenal have already signed Willian from Chelsea, so may not urgently require further reinforcements in that area of the pitch.