According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have agreed a three-year contract extension with Nelson Semedo, keeping the full-back at the Camp Nou until 2025.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted that the Portuguese star has a long-term future at the club after naming the 26-year-old as one of the few Barcelona players that are untransferable.

Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona have been working with the right-back’s agent Jorge Mendes to seal a new contract, with club sources suggesting that a deal has already been agreed.

It’s suggested that the only formality remains to be Semedo physically putting pen to paper on the new terms and also the club working out what the ace’s release clause will stand at.

Semedo joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for €35.7m from Benfica, the ace endured a shaky start – sharing the starting spot with academy graduate Sergi Roberto – but has now come into his own.

Semedo has made 42 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring once and chipping in with six assists.

The full-back is a fairly solid player, he was pretty poor in the 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich – but so were the majority of his teammates – and it’s also unrealistic to think Barcelona will completely change their side given how much the club’s finances and transfer market have been impacted by the pandemic.