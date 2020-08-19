Barcelona in pole position to land talented starlet ahead of Bayern and Juventus

Barcelona are reportedly leading the race to land Ajax youngster Sergino Dest, with both Bayern Munich and Juventus also said to be interested in the talented ace.

The Catalan giants will be busy this summer as after confirming Ronald Koeman as Quique Setien’s successor this week, the Dutchman will want to stamp his mark on the squad.

Following their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League coupled with their failures domestically this past season, it’s an important period for Barcelona as they look to open up a new cycle of success.

As noted by Tuttomercatoweb, via Fichajes.net, both Juventus and Bayern are keen on Dest, but it’s suggested that Barca are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old who is said to be a requested signing from Koeman.

The young right-back has already made a big impression so early on in his career with the Eredivisie outfit, and so it’s no real surprise that he has attracted attention from elsewhere.

Nevertheless, given the calibre of the three European giants in question, that says a lot in itself about his potential moving forward, as they have identified what a top prospect he is.

Time will tell if Barcelona are able to secure a deal to sign him and potentially add a long-term solution at right-back to perhaps replace Nelson Semedo, but the pieces would certainly fit given Koeman’s arrival this week as the Dutch tactician looks to bring in new players who suit his ideas moving forward.

As for Dest though, it remains to be if he feels as though this summer is the right time to move on, or perhaps if he would be better off staying with Ajax one more year at least to continue to gain invaluable experience through regular playing time, something he could struggle to secure at the Camp Nou or with either or the other two clubs in question.