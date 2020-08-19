With both Barcelona and Manchester City now out of the 2019/20 Champions League, it means that their attention can be turned to transfer activity.

There are only three and a half weeks until the beginning of the 2020/21 season, and though the summer transfer window will go on well past that date, clubs won’t necessarily want late arrivals in case it upsets the balance and equilibrium of their squad.

According to Sport, despite the upheaval of new manager, Ronald Koeman, arriving, Barcelona still want to sign Man City’s Eric Garcia, and in order to try and move things along, they want to advance the deal this week.

It’s alleged that the player won’t sign a new contract with the Premier League club who in turn would like to try and get €23m for his services.

Sport suggest that the Catalans won’t be looking to pay anywhere near that amount, but, clearly, it’s in everyone’s interests for the deal to be completed sooner rather than later.

New Barca sporting director, Ramon Planes, is expected to oversee the deal and Garcia could become Koeman’s first new signing.