Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has spoken out on a potential move to seal the transfer return of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Brazil international notably left Barcelona for PSG back in the summer of 2017, and it is unsurprising to see that talk of a potential return has been rife ever since.

Barcelona will surely regret that they lost such a big name to PSG, with Neymar continuing to show he’s a world class talent during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar’s PSG will now be taking part in this season’s Champions League final, and Bartomeu doesn’t seem optimistic about his club’s chances of bringing the player back to the Nou Camp.

The 28-year-old has already been linked by Sport as a target in a potential swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann, but Bartomeu has addressed talk of a return and seems to think it’s not possible.

Discussing the saga, as quoted by the Metro, Bartomeu said he views it as impossible as PSG don’t want to sell.

“Going for a player when the club he is in doesn’t want to sell him is impossible,” he said.

“Last summer we tried. He is a player who, with the pandemic situation, his club does not put him in the market.

“It is normal. The big clubs want great players.”