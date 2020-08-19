BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand given six month driving ban

On our television screens he exudes the calm air of a professional, and Rio Ferdinand has certainly made a name for himself in his second career of football punditry.

Alongside Gary Lineker for BT Sport, ex-Man United defender Ferdinand’s delivery is smooth, his analysis sharp.

However, he has fallen foul of the law once again after being banned from driving for six months.

According to the Evening Standard, he was caught speeding at 85 mph on the A27 dual carriageway in Hangleton.

It’s not the first time the elegant former centre-back has been in trouble with the authorities either.

Back in 2003, he was banned from football for eight months and fined £50,000 for missing a mandatory drugs test, per BBC Sport. No reason was given at the time, but the inference was clear.

Ferdinand will now likely have to suffer the ignominy of having to catch taxis to work or have friends drive him in.