According to ESPN, Manchester United stopper Sergio Romero has attracted the interest of Premier League sides Chelsea, Everton and Leeds.

ESPN reiterate that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already admitted he has an impossible task on his hands as he won’t be able to keep Romero, David de Gea and Dean Henderson all happy.

Youngster Henderson’s magnificent performances whilst out on loan at Sheffield United have made the ace a contender for the No.1 shirt, meaning Romero’s future is in doubt.

The Argentine has been a superb backup stopper for the Red Devils since joining in the summer of 2015, but there simply isn’t enough playing time available for Solskjaer to keep three goalkeepers happy.

Romero has been the Red Devils’ cup keeper over the last couple of seasons, with the 33-year-old turning in some fine performances, he’s comfortably the best second-choice stopper in the Premiership.

Romero has kept 12 clean sheets in his 17 appearances this season, conceding just five goals. Whilst the Red Devils have faced off against respectably much weaker opposition in the cup, this is still solid.

All three of the aforementioned teams linked with Romero are in need of a new goalkeeper, Leeds need to bolster between the sticks, Everton need more competition for Jordan Pickford and the Blues need a new keeper following the woes of world-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Romero has the experience and quality to be a fine player for any of these sides, it’s a shame to think he may be leaving the Red Devils, but the ace may well become a victim of circumstance.