Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign world-class centre back on a free transfer

While most clubs will want to sign younger players who they can develop into starters for years to come, there’s something to be said for signing the occasional veteran to hold it all together.

Chelsea have had defensive issues all season, but world class centre backs are hard to come by and they are rarely available, so this could be an interesting option.

The Telegraph have confirmed that former PSG captain Thiago Silva has been offered to Chelsea on a free transfer, and it could be a magnificent piece of business for them.

We know Chelsea don’t like signing older players and he’s 35 so anything more than a one year deal would be a surprise, but that also means he would be a gamble worth taking.

He’s got experience and class that would bring a calmness and togetherness to that back line, and his lack of pace wouldn’t be an issue if he’s paired with a quicker partner either.

He’s always been a player who’s excelled at reading the game and he’s proven that he can adapt to different styles and cultures too, so Frank Lampard should be intrigued at the option of signing him.

Of course he would only be a short term solution, but he would be able to improve those around him and it would give Chelsea time to raise the funds to sign a longer term option next summer.