According to the Sun, Chelsea are interested in Manchester United ace Dean Henderson, but the Blues are yet to make an official approach for one of their heated rivals’ top talents.

This comes as the Sun report that the Red Devils are close to agreeing a new four-year contract with Henderson that would see the 23-year-old earn £100,000-a-week.

Frank Lampard’s side are in need of a new goalkeeper due to the world’s most expensive stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga falling out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge in just his second season.

Error-prone Kepa’s woes have seen veteran Willy Caballero take the side’s No.1 spot, but with the Argentine 38 years old the Blues should be targeting the addition of a long-term solution.

More Stories / Latest News Lionel Messi has a key part to play in the first thing that Ronald Koeman wants to do as Barcelona coach Manchester City defender sends message to Ronald Koeman following appointment as Barcelona boss Manchester United increasingly open to allowing star a transfer to Real Madrid after surprise U-turn

Henderson was one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers in his debut season in the top-flight, the ace was superb for loan club Sheffield United.

The talent’s impressive performances between the sticks earned him a him a nomination for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award.

Henderson was a major reason as to why Chris Wilder’s side finished in the top-half of the table in their first season back in the Premier League after such a lengthy absence.

It appears as though the Red Devils are not prepared to part with Henderson, so Chelsea will have to really splash the cash or resign themselves to pursuing other goalkeeping targets.