Chelsea look to hold contract talks with impressive youngster as a host of Premier League clubs show an interest

Chelsea have demonstrated that they are probably going to revert to signing big name players rather than giving chances to the young players, so it means some of the youngsters will have a big decision to make.

While the financial security and status that comes with being contracted to a big club will be nice, they need to think about their own future too.

Football is littered with examples of players who have stayed with a big club for far too long, so they end up trying to find somewhere to establish themselves after years of loans.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher looks to be in this situation after impressive loan spells with Swansea and Charlton, and The Daily Mail have given an update on his future.

His current contract runs until 2022, and they indicate that Chelsea are planning to hold talks with him about extending that deal, but they also want to loan him out again.

Finding interested clubs won’t be an issue after the report stated that at least four Premier League clubs were showing an interest, while a few Championship sides have asked to be kept up to date too.

The player finds himself in a powerful position because his contract isn’t long enough for Chelsea to take chances if he decides he would rather leave, so they would be forced to sell him or lose him for free in a couple of years.

There’s no suggestion that this will happen at this point, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.