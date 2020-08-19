A fresh batch of Chelsea transfer gossip has landed and we’ve rounded it all up in one place for you.

The Blues will surely need to keep on strengthening this summer following early deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, with more big names needed to improve on the season just gone.

One clear area of weakness is in goal, and reports claim Chelsea could try a surprise move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Despite not usually playing regularly at Man Utd, the Argentine has often impressed whenever he has played, and is considered one of the strongest backup ‘keepers in the Premier League.

Romero could be a smart signing by Chelsea if they pull it off, even if some Blues fans will be craving a bigger name for that position.

Next, Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez has dropped a huge hint over a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

The Uruguay international is a rock-solid defender who could be a fine signing for Chelsea, and was recently linked as a £60million target for Frank Lampard’s side.

Speaking now, Gimenez has admitted he’s been a CFC fan for some time and is also a huge admirer of Lampard – click here to read his quotes in full.

Finally, there’s been another update on links with Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

The Dunk to Chelsea saga has been going for some time, even though it’s now widely understood he’s not a top target for the west Londoners.

A further report from talkSPORT today suggests that it’s also the case that Brighton are absolutely determined not to sell the 28-year-old anyway.