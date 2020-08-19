Chelsea will need to act quickly to land defensive target after his latest transfer admission

We’ve seen time and time again that transfers can be drawn out affairs that can make months to happen, but it’s much more common to see something happen very quickly and almost out of nowhere.

That suggests any team who can get their act together and make a decisive move should have the upper hand in the current market, and it certainly seems to be the case with Sergio Reguilon at Real Madrid.

He’s currently on loan at Sevilla so his season will end after the Europa League finished, but a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that his future is still wide open.

READ MORE: Two La Liga sides make tentative loan approaches for Chelsea outcast

He admits that he has no idea where he’s going to be playing next season, but that also makes it sound like a return to Real Madrid won’t be happening either.

Football-Espana all picked up on this and linked him with a move to Chelsea, so clearly there is a deal to be done here if they want him.

Frank Lampard’s side clearly need to improve at left back and the Real Madrid man has shown he’s solid in defence and adventurous when driving forward, so he should be an upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

It’s also easy to forget that the new seasons start in just a few weeks, so Chelsea will need to get their act together and move quickly if they want to get him signed and integrated into the squad before the new campaign.