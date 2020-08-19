Menu

Talks ongoing: Chelsea transfer target yet to agree new deal with current club

The future of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba seemingly remains up in the air this summer.

The Austria international has been a key part of Bayern’s success for much of the last decade, and it could be a real blow for the Bavarian giants to lose him.

Alaba is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and Christian Falk says there have been further talks over a new deal, though with seemingly little progress so far…

This comes as Chelsea have been linked as potential suitors for Alaba by the Telegraph, with Frank Lampard certainly in need of more quality at both centre-back and left-back.

Alaba can fill either role to a high standard, and the Blues will surely see this latest news on his future as a boost to their hopes of snapping him up.

If the 28-year-old cannot agree a new contract with Bayern, the Bundesliga club will surely try to cash in on him while they still can, rather than risk losing him on a free next year.

That could give CFC the chance to sign a quality, experienced player for a very reasonable price.

David Alaba could be a fine signing for Chelsea, with his Bayern Munich future in some doubt

