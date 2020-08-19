The future of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba seemingly remains up in the air this summer.

The Austria international has been a key part of Bayern’s success for much of the last decade, and it could be a real blow for the Bavarian giants to lose him.

Alaba is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and Christian Falk says there have been further talks over a new deal, though with seemingly little progress so far…

Our Story: On Friday there were the next negotations between @FCBayern and Agent Pini Zahavi because of @David_Alaba – there is still no agreement yet @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 19, 2020

This comes as Chelsea have been linked as potential suitors for Alaba by the Telegraph, with Frank Lampard certainly in need of more quality at both centre-back and left-back.

Alaba can fill either role to a high standard, and the Blues will surely see this latest news on his future as a boost to their hopes of snapping him up.

If the 28-year-old cannot agree a new contract with Bayern, the Bundesliga club will surely try to cash in on him while they still can, rather than risk losing him on a free next year.

That could give CFC the chance to sign a quality, experienced player for a very reasonable price.