Real Madrid have officially announced that wonderkid Reinier Jesus has joined Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal that will end on June 30, 2022.

Goal Brazil, reported on Friday that the clubs had reached a verbal agreement over the move, with Dortmund leapfrogging Bayer Leverkusen to recruit Reinier, with Bayer pre-occupied with Kai Havertz.

Dortmund have continually proven themselves as one of the best teams for young talent to develop, with first-team football difficult for Reinier at Los Blancos, this move could be perfect.

The 18-year-old joined the La Liga champions in January after impressing with boyhood club Flamengo, Reinier was picked up for a fee of £26m, as per BBC Sport.

Reinier is yet to make his senior competitive debut for Los Blancos, injury struggles have limited the talent to just three outings for Madrid’s B team (Castilla), with Reinier bagging two goals and an assist.

Mundo Deportivo report that the attacking midfielder has been training with Los Blancos’ first-team since the restart, which is of course a good sign and will have geared him up slightly for senior football.

The central attacking midfielder has a wonderful opportunity to develop alongside some of the world’s most exciting attackers at Dortmund in Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Gio Reyna.

Two seasons in the Bundesliga gives Reinier the chance to get senior football under his belt before returning to Los Blancos down the line with the hope that he’s ready to play an important role.