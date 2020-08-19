Double exit: Liverpool hope to raise £40m by offloading duo which could help fund further signings

Liverpool are reportedly open to permanent exits for Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson as they look to raise £40m from the two departures.

The Merseyside giants will look to defend their Premier League crown next season and continue to compete for major trophies as Jurgen Klopp has assembled a world-class squad that has now proven its class over the last two years with great success.

Neither Grujic nor Wilson have played a significant part in that progression, and so they could be considered expendable assets in the first-team squad this summer.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are ready to snub the option of sending them out on loan again this season and are open to the idea of selling them both on a permanent basis as they look to raise £40m from the two exits.

That in turn could lead to a boost for the transfer budget in the coming weeks as Klopp eyes further reinforcements to strengthen his squad, with Thiago Alcantara and Ismaila Sarr both specifically named in the report as two potential targets.

Time will tell if the interest is firstly there in Wilson and Grujic, and if so, whether or not the clubs holding an interest are open to splashing out up to £20m on either.

While they’ve both impressed on loan spells elsewhere, that is a lot of money for two players who haven’t yet proven their ability to deliver at the very top level, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will have to either consider a loan solution or perhaps even keep them in the squad now to give them a chance at making a claim to be involved under Klopp moving forward.