€25m-rated Chelsea ace has given approval to exit as two Euro giants show interest

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is reportedly wanted by both Juventus and Inter, but his €25m price-tag could be a key obstacle to any exit from the Blues.

The 26-year-old made 21 appearances last season as he struggled to cement his place in the starting XI under Frank Lampard with Marcos Alonso also keeping him out of the line-up.

In turn, with neither really entirely convincing, it could lead to an exit for one of them this summer as Lampard looks to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in players who are better suited to his plans.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Inter are said to be leading Juventus in the battle to sign the Italian international, as he is said to have already green lit a switch to the Nerazzurri which gives Antonio Conte’s side the upper hand.

However, it’s stressed that there is still no agreement between the clubs as of yet, and given he is valued at €25m by Chelsea, that could yet prove to be a stumbling block in trying to get a deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Given the short turnaround between seasons following the coronavirus pandemic, it will be a busy period for clubs across Europe as they try to bring in new faces before the new campaign gets underway.

Nevertheless, there is still time with the transfer window being adjusted accordingly, and it would appear as though Emerson could find himself back in Serie A next season, albeit it’s still unclear whether or not that will be with Inter or Juventus depending on which of the two, if either, decide to splash out and meet Chelsea’s touted demands.