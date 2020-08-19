Liverpool star Roberto Firmino appeared to get a little confused as the club’s players had their temperatures taken during pre-season.

Football clubs will no doubt have to remain vigilant over potential COVID-19 outbreaks, despite the apparent success of football since it returned in June.

Watch this video below, however, as it’s unclear if Firmino knew exactly what was going on…

Why does Bobby need to make a smile when taking his temperature? ?? pic.twitter.com/YBLCg2XFZX — Oli (@lfcoli) August 18, 2020

When it’s the Brazilian’s turn to have his temperature checked, he smiles like he’s posing for a photograph!

It’s pretty sweet really, but let’s hope his boundless enthusiasm doesn’t skew the results…

