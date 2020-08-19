You can always rely on ex-football players to come up with statements that leave you scratching your heads and wondering how on earth they came up with such a comparison.

As pundits, very few appear to make the transition seamlessly, and can be mocked for their point of view.

Though Dwight Yorke has yet to go down the punditry route on a full-time basis, like many ex-players he’s often asked for comment.

However, comparing himself to Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry when asked about Anthony Martial’s credentials as a centre-forward is a stretch to say the least.

Yorke made the analogy as all of the players mentioned began their careers on the wing before moving into a more central attacking role and doing just as well.

? “Martial’s like myself, Thierry Henry, CR7 & Rooney.” 9?? “We started on the wing & developed to get to that no.9 position.” ? “You get a lot better playing at no.9 by playing there.” Dwight Yorke says Martial is following the same path as some #MUFC & #Arsenal legends ? pic.twitter.com/8cn032JD8e — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 19, 2020

“That position (centre forward) is probably the hardest position on a football pitch to play,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Back to goal and having to hold off defenders to make runs. You can only get better in that position if you play week in, week out.

“People like Anthony Martial are pretty much like myself, Thierry Henry, maybe Wayne Rooney and sort of Ronaldo even finding themselves starting on the wing and developing and improving their skills, and getting to that number nine position.

“I think that’s what Anthony Martial is doing now.”

Though Yorke enjoyed a great time at Old Trafford alongside Andy Cole, he surely can’t believe that he’s in the class of a Cristiano Ronaldo or Thierry Henry.