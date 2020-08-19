Fulham make a stunning offer to sign Barcelona defender Gerard Pique

One of the biggest problems for newly promoted sides to the Premier League is dealing with the higher quality of attacking player, and defensively they often struggle.

The problem is that good defenders are expensive and rarely available, so finding someone who’s good enough can be a hard thing to do.

Usually they need to take a gamble on someone from a lower level, but it looks like Fulham are bucking that trend by trying to sign Gerard Pique from Barcelona.

READ MORE: Man United look set to complete the signing of Barcelona wonderkid after paperwork delay

This report came from Sport via Football Espana, and while it does seem unlikely, it might not be completely ridiculous.

They claim that Pique himself has offered to leave Barcelona if it would help the club, and they point out that him going could free up a wage for someone else to come in.

He’s still playing at the highest level but he’s also 33 so he probably won’t be an automatic starter for Barca, and it would make sense if they wanted a fresh start with a younger option at the back.

There’s no indication that Fulham could afford his wages or that he would want to make the move, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this one for sure.