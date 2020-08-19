After a disappointing end to their 2019/20 Champions League campaign, meekly surrendering to Lyon in their quarter-final, Pep Guardiola has his work cut out to make Man City challengers for European football’s top prize again.

The Catalan just can’t seem to get past that stage of the competition with the Citizens, however, that clearly won’t stop him trying to do so in future.

To that end, he will need to look at staffing issues, be that players being sold or others coming in to add to what Pep already has in situ.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham’s Harry Winks should be one of the players that Guardiola should be considering.

“It could help him improve as a player, the way Manchester City play, he’s a great link player and is really talented – in possession we’ve seen how he protects the back-four, how he can move the ball around,” former Spurs midfielder, Michael Brown, said to Football Insider.

“I think he’d be a great addition for Manchester City. We don’t know what the price will be, he’s a talented footballer and I think one, Spurs won’t want to let him go and two, he would be an excellent addition, something slightly different to Manchester City.”

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona chief speaks out on potential Neymar transfer return from PSG Real Madrid looking at surprise candidate to replace Karim Benzema Neymar will be hoping his stupidity doesn’t rule him out of the Champions League final

The 24-year-old international apparently has a fan in the City manager, and The Sun report that he has instructed his paymasters to make a move for Winks this summer.

Jose Mourinho surely won’t take too kindly to any clubs, particularly a Premier League rival, sniffing around one of his best players, but as we’ve seen many times within football, money talks.