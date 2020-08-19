Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has dropped a possible hint that he’d welcome a transfer to Chelsea amid recent links with the Blues.

See below as Gimenez, recently claimed to be a £60million target for Chelsea by Football Insider, reveals he is a huge fan of Frank Lampard and a long-time admirer of the club as a whole…

What’s that? Just José Gimenez talking about his admiration for one of his heroes #Lamps watching him on telly growing up in #Uruguay and how he would’ve liked to play with him at Chelsea pic.twitter.com/vN5e3ine0j — Ollie Glanvill (@OllieGlanvill) August 18, 2020

Gimenez could be a superb signing to help Chelsea strengthen at the back after a difficult season, with the Uruguay international surely a significant upgrade on under-performing centre-backs like Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

On Lampard, he said: “I would have liked to play with Lampard. I always used to watch Chelsea as a kid, loved them.”

