Juventus paired with potential raid on Serie A rivals to bolster Pirlo’s squad

Juventus are reportedly interested in Atalanta ace Robin Gosens as the reigning Serie A champions eye reinforcements for Andrea Pirlo’s first season in charge.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Bergamo, as he made 43 appearances last season and chipped in with 10 goals and eight assists as his versatility also proved to be crucial to boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

It helped them secure another top-four finish in Serie A while they also enjoyed a memorable run in the Champions League, and so they will no doubt be hoping to strengthen the squad where possible to kick on and continue to compete at the top level.

However, there could be concern this summer as many top clubs will no doubt now be aware of some of their more talented players, and as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere di Bergamo, it’s suggested that Juventus may have set their sights on Gosens ahead of next season.

Pirlo was announced as Maurizio Sarri’s successor earlier this month and so it will be fascinating to see how the club hierarchy back him in the transfer market to help overcome his inexperience in management.

There were cracks in an ageing squad last year as they lost seven games on their way to the Scudetto, the most defeats they’ve suffered in a single campaign over the last five years, while they also fell short in the Champions League again.

Weakening their rivals while simultaneously bringing in quality could be a smart strategy as evidenced in the example above if they do indeed want to sign Gosens in the coming weeks, and so it remains to be seen if they can convince Atalanta to green light an exit for the German ace.