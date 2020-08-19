Kai Havertz agrees €100m contract with Chelsea ahead of potential €100m transfer

According to former Norway international turned journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft via Bild, Kai Havertz has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a potential transfer.

The 21-year-old has provisionally agreed a five-year contract that is worth a staggering €100m, with Fjortoft later having to clear up that this figure includes Havertz’s signing on fee.

It’s added that Chelsea have so far offered Leverkusen €80m for the versatile attacker, but Leverkusen are holding out for €100m for their prized asset.

Talks are now underway for Chelsea to meet the €20m difference in performance-related add-ons and/or instalments.

Re: Havertz His personal terms already agreed. Contract till 2025. Financial package of agreement on fee: Personal terms 100 mill + fee 100 = 200 mill Abramovich, Granovskaia and Lampard are all on the same page here via @SPORTBILD https://t.co/h9Qi5c0bgh — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 19, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Done deal: Real Madrid starlet joins European side on two-year loan deal Lionel Messi keen for Barcelona to seal cut-price transfer deal for Arsenal fan-favourite Leverkusen line up €25m-rated replacement for Kai Havertz in transfer boost for Chelsea

Havertz scored 18 goals and contributed nine assists this season, with the German sensation notching a goal in Leverkusen’s final game of the season in their Europa League defeat to Inter Milan.

Havertz can play anywhere across the frontline, making the youngster an ideal option for Frank Lampard as he looks to build a dangerous free-flowing attack.

Chelsea have also been handed another boost in their efforts to recruit Havertz with Leverkusen lining up a €25m-rated replacement for the starlet.