Leverkusen line up €25m-rated replacement for Kai Havertz in transfer boost for Chelsea

According to Sky Italia’s Angelo Mangiante, Bayer Leverkusen are seriously interested in Roma ace Patrik Schick as a replacement for Kai Havertz, who is the subject of interest from Chelsea.

Mangiante claims that Havertz wants to join the Blues, but the Premier League side are yet to reach an agreement with Leverkusen as they’re trying to land the ace for a cut-price fee of €80m.

Schick was sent out on loan to RB Leipzig this season after struggling since his arrival at Roma in the summer of 2017, the Czech Republican starlet is valued at €25m.

The centre-forward has been impressive this season, scoring 10 goals and chipping in with three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen is ready to replace #Havertz with #Schick. #AsRoma want €25M for Schick on loan to #Leipzig and Bayer is strongly interested on him. Havertz just want to join #Chelsea and #CFC is now trying to reduce the distance (offer around €80M). Decisive days.

Leverkusen’s interest in Schick will undoubtedly serve as a transfer boost for Chelsea, who should be hoping to wrap up a deal for Havertz in order to give the starlet a full pre-season and time to settle.

Personal terms don’t seem to be a problem with RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi first reporting last week that a five-year contract has been agreed with the Germany international.

Frank Lampard has already bolstered Chelsea’s attack with the additions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the recruitment of Havertz would be a massive statement of intent from the club.