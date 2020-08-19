Transfer insider provides Lewis Dunk to Chelsea update

As we reported earlier this week, transfer rumours linking Brighton defender Lewis Dunk to Chelsea in an imminent move are wide of the mark.

This has now been backed up by transfer insider Alex Crook, who told talkSPORT that Chelsea have not made a bid for Dunk and that Brighton do not want to sell the centre-back this summer.

The Blues could do with improving their defence after a difficult season saw them finish trophyless and with the worst defensive record in the Premier League top ten, but it looks like Dunk is not available.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Crook provided an update on the situation, saying: “I’ve spoken to people very close to the player and spoken to my sources at Brighton.

“They haven’t received a bid from Chelsea, and they wouldn’t welcome one.

“Lewis Dunk is happy on the south coast and I’m told he’s 95 per cent certain to stay a Seagulls player.”

Chelsea will have to look elsewhere for a top signing at the back, with Frank Lampard already spending big this summer with early deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

It seems vital, however, that Lampard now focuses on the other end of the pitch as well, and Dunk could have been ideal.

The 28-year-old has been a solid performer in the Premier League and seems capable of playing for a bigger club.