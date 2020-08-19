Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be “hot” for the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

This is according to Christian Falk, who used the term hot in response to Klopp himself describing his team as being hot for the new season ahead.

See below as Falk continues to link Alcantara strongly with Liverpool, despite some mixed news on the Spain international in recent times…

What Klopp forget to say (but thought): … and we are hot for @Thiago6 and want to chase him ? https://t.co/CBgdbJR6Jc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 18, 2020

Liverpool have also been linked with Alcantara by the Guardian, though that report also states that the Reds are not currently willing to pay his £27.2million asking price.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can find an agreement, but LFC supporters will surely hope there can be a positive development there.

Klopp has some quality midfielders, but arguably none who can offer the kind of quality and creativity that Alcantara does from that role.

The 29-year-old has been a star performer for Bayern for many years and it would also be great for neutrals to see him in the Premier League.