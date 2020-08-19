Liverpool step up Premier League preparations as two friendlies confirmed for next week against tough opposition

Obviously football clubs have so many different situations and challenges to deal with this summer, but getting the preparation right for the new season could be crucial.

The summer break is shorter and a lot of players have just come back from a gruelling schedule where a lot of games were played close together, so a different approach will need to be taken.

Instead of punishing fitness regimes it will be a case of keeping them ticking over and fresh, but the balance will need to be right to prevent tiredness already.

Liverpool have announced some of their plans on their official website, and two pre season friendlies have been confirmed for next week.

They’ll take on German side Stuttgart on Saturday the 22nd of August, before heading to Austria to take on Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday the 25th.

The club also confirm that they will be streaming both of these games, so it’s a good chance for the fans to get a chance to see how the team is looking and possibly get a look at some of the younger players too.