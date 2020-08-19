Man United could still sign defensive star after historical bad feeling threatens to de-rail Man City’s approach

Everybody knows everybody in football, and you can guarantee that petty grudges are held – to the point that it can impact a club when it comes to transfers too.

The defensive situation with the Manchester clubs is a problem just now and it’s probably the main thing that’s stopping either team from winning games when it matters most.

Pep Guardiola is starting to find out that he can’t control games enough in England to get away with playing midfielders in defence, while Man United demonstrated against Sevilla that their back line is indecisive and switches off at vital moments.

That means Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been heavily linked with both clubs in recent months, and it’s easy to see why.

He’s dominant in the air, great with the ball at this feet, he reads the game well, he’s got pace and he’s experienced at the top level – so he’s basically the complete centre back.

The current situation is an interesting one because it looked like Man United’s interest was fading away, but a recent report from the Manchester Evening News indicated that they were ready to revive that interest.

One of the big problems there is Man City have also been heavily linked with him, and you have to think they have the resources to pay a bigger fee and pay higher wages.

Interestingly it might not be that clear cut, as a more recent report suggests that relations between Napoli and City haven’t been great since City tried to sign Jorginho, so that could open the door for United:

Koulibaly situation. Pep wants another CB after signing Aké.

Talks are still on between Man City and Napoli to find an agreement – the two clubs had problems years ago because of Jorginho deal (agreed w/City, hijacked by Chelsea). Man City in contact with his agent too. ? #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with a ton of attackers this summer but the problem is in defence, so it would be a huge coup if they managed to pull this off.