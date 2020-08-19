Manchester United could reportedly make a stunning triple raid on Serie A this summer with transfer deals for Juventus duo Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, plus Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Red Devils have been linked with Koulibaly for some time now, and remain in the hunt for the £63million-rated Senegal international as Napoli seem increasingly open to a sale.

This would be a superb signing for Man Utd to help out the struggling Harry Maguire next season, with the England international not really living up to expectations, perhaps largely due to the unconvincing form of Victor Lindelof alongside him.

Elsewhere, United are reported to have held talks over signing Juventus winger Douglas Costa, with the tricky Brazilian wide-man a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

In another potential raid on Juve, United are now also being linked with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala in a swap deal.

Tuttosport claim MUFC could be offered the chance to sign Dybala, with Paul Pogba a target for his old club as part of the deal.

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.

It remains to be seen if United would still be open to letting Pogba go after his big improvement, but it would be hard to turn down the signing of a quality forward like Dybala.

The 26-year-old could spark some life into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, forming a fine combination with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, as well as team-mate Costa if he joins too.