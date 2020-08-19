Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Juventus and Brazil duo Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are said to be strongly reviving their interest in left-back Sandro, with Costa also among the priorities on their agenda this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Man Utd would do well to land the pair, who have both been key players for Juve down the years and who could strengthen problem positions in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

It may well be that now is a good time to poach these players from the Serie A giants, who could perhaps do with something of a rebuild ahead of next season.

Juventus have just sacked Maurizio Sarri and replaced him with the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo, with the club only narrowly winning the title this term and crashing out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

That doesn’t mean Costa and Sandro are past their best, however, with the latter in particular a fine player who could be a considerable upgrade on Luke Shaw on the left side of United’s defence.

Costa, meanwhile, is a tricky and skilful customer who could give MUFC a bit more spark in attack after a lack of recent impact from the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.