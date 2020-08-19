After a third semi-final defeat in three competitions, this time against Sevilla in the Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know just where Man United need to strengthen.

His midfield is all but decided thanks to the wonderfully astute signing of Bruno Fernandes to complement the players that he already had in situ.

Whilst the embarrassment of riches that the Norwegian has up front shows that it’s in defence where Solskjaer needs to concentrate his efforts.

Harry Maguire, without necessarily being worth the £85m that was paid to acquire his services from Leicester, has, nevertheless, been a solid addition.

Alongside the England international, neither Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof have impressed to the extent where they should be handed a regular start.

According to the Daily Star, United were interested in West Ham’s Issa Diop a year ago but were put off by the Hammers’ £75m valuation.

Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Star, are now reporting that the east Londoners have shaved £30m off of Diop’s sale price and they’ll do business with any club willing to meet their revised £45m valuation.

At 23, Diop has more than proved his mettle in the English top flight, and at that price, even in the current economic climate, Solskjaer would be hard pressed to find better value.