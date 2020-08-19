Manchester United have reportedly made the decision not to pursue Bournemouth winger David Brooks as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to Stretty News.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening their attack this summer, and Brooks impressed in his time in the Premier League with Bournemouth, looking like a player who’d be too good to be in the Championship next season.

Still, it seems United are not set to make the 23-year-old a priority target in that department, despite talks for Sancho seeming to stall, according to Stretty News.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a similar signing in the form of Daniel James last summer, and it’s not really worked out for the Welshman at Old Trafford, despite a promising start.

Sancho is a far bigger name and proven talent at the highest level, so could be the superior option and an understandable priority for MUFC.

Bournemouth fans will just have to hope no other top flight teams come in for Brooks this summer or they could face a very tough time keeping him.

The Cherries will need to keep their squad together if they are to have any chance of winning promotion back up to the Premier League any time soon.