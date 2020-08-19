Manchester United are reportedly increasingly open to allowing Paul Pogba to seal a transfer away from Old Trafford.

This could mean a move to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon, as it sounds like Pogba is now not looking set to sign a new contract with his current club.

The France international’s current deal has just a year to run, and Don Balon claim Man Utd want to cash in on him now rather than losing him on a free transfer next summer.

This is something of a surprise given that Sky Sports recently suggested United now looked in an improved position with regards to tying Pogba down to a new deal.

The 27-year-old has been a key performer for the Red Devils and losing him could be a real blow, even if many of the club’s fans have not always warmed to him.

United would of course do well not to lose Pogba on a free, but surely the club must do all they can to get him to commit to a new contract.

Madrid could land a world class talent otherwise, which may leave MUFC with plenty to regret in years to come.

Former players such as Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay have all recently improved a lot since leaving the club and Pogba has the talent to do the same.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as it’s not clear why Pogba’s contract situation seems to have changed.