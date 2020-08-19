Manchester United are reportedly yet to make a decision on the future of goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer.

Talks over the young shot-stopper’s future are ongoing, according to ESPN, with Sheffield United said to be keen to take the player on loan again next season.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be intrigued to see what decision their club comes to here, with Henderson looking a huge prospect and arguably already a better option than the struggling David de Gea.

Despite undoubtedly being a United legend, De Gea’s form has taken a real hit in recent times and it may now be the moment to replace the Spain international as number one.

It might also be too soon for Henderson, however, who only has one season of Premier League experience under his belt after his time at Bramall Lane in 2019/20.

Prior to that, the 23-year-old also played for the Blades at Championship level, and it might be worth him getting another spell with the club under his belt.

ESPN claim Sheffield United remain interested in Henderson despite also looking close to agreeing a transfer deal for Bournemouth ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

