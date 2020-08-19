Man Utd told to pay €40m if they wish to prise serial winner away from Euro giants

Man Utd have reportedly been quoted an asking price of €40m if they wish to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus this summer.

The Red Devils will look to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in the coming weeks as they prepare for the new season, as they also get set to return to the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Potential transfer boost for Man United as Barcelona star signs up with Jorge Mendes

That in turn means they’ll be trying to compete on multiple fronts at the top level, and so the Premier League giants will undoubtedly hope to improve with new faces boosting the quality of the group.

Despite having Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams as options at left-back, it has been suggested that Man Utd are in the market for another player in that position.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s claimed that they are keen on Alex Sandro, but they’ve been told that it will cost €40m to prise him away from Turin.

That is a hefty fee for a 29-year-old, although he has made almost 200 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions since he joined them from Porto in 2015, and in that time he has won five Serie A titles and a whole host of other domestic trophies.

That winning mentality and experience could be crucial for a team like Man Utd with so many young players, but ultimately it has to be questioned as to whether or not it makes sense for them to spend a significant portion of their budget on another left-back given the options noted above.

Time will tell if they move forward with a swoop for Sandro and whether or not they can negotiate down that price-tag, but with Andrea Pirlo perhaps looking to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of his first year in charge, it could be difficult to convince them to settle for anything less.