The latest Man Utd transfer news is here, with some big updates on the targets Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be luring to Old Trafford this summer.

First up, the Red Devils are said to be preparing a £27million bid for Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto, who is also a target for rivals Manchester City.

Reports in Spain claim United are preparing to try their luck with an offer for Roberto as it looks like he could be available in the major shake-up at the Nou Camp at the end of this disappointing season.

Man Utd would do well to snap this experienced and versatile player up, as he could surely do a job at right-back or defensive midfield for Solskjaer’s side.

Next, there’s less of a positive update on recent transfer rumours linking United with a move for Bournemouth winger David Brooks.

It seems MUFC will not be prioritising the Brooks transfer, despite being admirers of the Wales international after his fine form in his time in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old caught the eye with the Cherries and may well have other suitors this summer, but it seems he won’t be heading to Old Trafford.

Finally, Paul Pogba to Real Madrid may be back on, according to more speculation in the Spanish press today.

The France international has had mixed success in his time in Manchester and may benefit from a fresh start, though his improved recent form sparked talk of a new contract.

It seems, however, that there has now been a U-turn, according to Don Balon, and Pogba may be more likely to end up at the Bernabeu after all.