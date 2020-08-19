Manchester City defender sends message to Ronald Koeman following appointment as Barcelona boss

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has thanked Ronald Koeman for everything after the 57-year-old legend has left the national team’s post to manage Barcelona.

Ake posted a simple ‘Thank you’ message on social media alongside a picture of Koeman preparing to send the central defender on for Holland.

Koeman worked wonders in his short time in charge of the Netherlands’ senior team, completely transforming the side with some fresh talent and reestablishing them as potential contenders.

During his time at the helm, Koeman has brought Ake back into the fold and has given the defender the chance to win the spot to partner stalwart Virgil van Dijk.

Barcelona officially announced Koeman’s appointment this morning, the game-changing ball-playing defender is one of the most iconic players in the Catalan outfit’s history.

Ake’s career has just hit a new level, the 25-year-old recently signed for Pep Guardiola’s side in a big-money move after impressing at Bournemouth for a couple of years after leaving Chelsea’s ranks.

It’s great to see that Ake has been so grateful to someone that has helped shape his career and no doubt acted as a role model for an entire generation of Dutch defenders.