According to the Sun, Manchester United are close to agreeing a new four-year contract with Dean Henderson that would be worth £100,000-a-week.

The Sun report that Henderson is in line for a considerable pay rise, with the promising goalkeeper already earning £60,000-a-week.

It’s reiterated that this decision by the Red Devils is a statement of intent to the academy graduate, signalling that they’re ready for Henderson to battle David de Gea for the starting spot.

The Sun add that Henderson’s representatives have been in talks with United over the last few weeks, with the new contract also reportedly including the option of a further year.

It’s no surprise to see that Henderson is targeting the No.1 spot after a fantastic debut Premier League season whilst on loan at Sheffield United.

Henderson’s solid shot-stopping displays earned him a him a nomination for the top-flight’s Young Player of the Season award, he’s also on the brink of winning his first cap for England’s senior team.

Henderson kept 13 clean sheets for Chris Wilder’s side in the top-flight last season, with the stopper a massive part of the Blades upsetting the odds to finishing in the top half in their first season back.

Sealing a new and improved contract for Henderson as soon as possible may actually be a sound investment from the club.

The ace has been made to wait for his first England caps due to international football being suspended indefinitely and it would be wise to seal a deal before the ace possibly becomes the Three Lions’ No.1.