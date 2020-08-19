Manchester United are reportedly also among the suitors for Bayern Munich star and rumoured Chelsea transfer target David Alaba.

The versatile Austria international has been linked with Chelsea by the Telegraph this summer, and now Sky Sports also name Man Utd as potentially joining the running for him amid doubts over his future.

Alaba has been a key performer at the Allianz Arena for many years now, winning a whole host of major honours with Bayern, including the 2013 Champions League, a competition he could also be in with a good chance of winning this season.

United would do well to snap Alaba up if he decides to move on this summer, as he could be an upgrade on their current options at both centre-back and left-back.

The 28-year-old has shone in a variety of roles throughout his career, so could easily be an upgrade on either Victor Lindelof as a partner for Harry Maguire, or for Luke Shaw at left-back.

Chelsea also need to strengthen in that department, having endured a difficult season in which their defence was a clear weakness, leading to them conceding 54 goals in the Premier League – more than any other club in the top half of the table.

