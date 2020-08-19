Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly keen for the club to seal the transfer of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

The Spain international has long been a key player and a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium, though he’s also had some recent fitness issues that have dented his progress.

According to Don Balon, Messi is now keen for Barcelona to re-sign Bellerin, with the defender having left the Catalan giants for Arsenal as a youngster.

The report suggests the 25-year-old could be available on the cheap due to his recent injury struggles, though one imagines fans of the north London giants would be disappointed to see him go.

It’s easy to see how Bellerin could be ideal for Barca’s style of play, however, with the La Liga runners-up yet to really replace club legend Dani Alves.

The Brazilian was a hugely important part of how Barcelona played, and Bellerin is a similarly attack-minded full-back who could slot in well and boost the team’s performances next season.

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.

Barcelona were poor in 2019/20, missing out on La Liga and crashing out of the Champions League to Bayern Munich in humiliating fashion.

Ronald Koeman has now taken over as manager, but the Dutch tactician will surely need big-name signings in order to get off to a good start in his new job.