After a fine all-round performance against RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain are into their maiden Champions League final.

The outcome of the match was never in doubt once the French side took the lead through a towering Marquinhos header, the swashbuckling Germans for once playing within themselves against a team that was well-drilled at the back and devastating on the counter attack.

Angel Di Maria was rightly handed the man of the match award, but Neymar couldn’t have been too far behind the Argentinian.

Ever the showman, his back heel assist for Di Maria’s goal will be replayed over and over again.

For once, the flicks and tricks were second place to a disciplined individual performance which helped his side into the showpiece on Sunday against either Bayern Munich or fellow Ligue 1 side, Lyon.

There is a possibility, however, that Neymar might not be able to play.

After the match, the Brazilian swapped shirts with Marcel Halstenburg, and as the Daily Mirror note, this is against UEFA’s protocols with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Players are recommended to refrain from swapping their shirts,” is the current guideline, and perhaps the fact that it is a recommendation rather than a hard and fast rule at this stage will be in Neymar’s favour.