Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, remains a hugely well-respected person within football.

The 70-year-old has maintained a relatively low profile since leaving his role at the Emirates Stadium after 22 years, albeit he has popped up on TV screens as a pundit, and is employed by FIFA as their new chief of global football development, according to BBC Sport.

He left the Gunners at the end of the 2017/18 season and there’s been no concrete suggestion that Wenger wanted to get back into football management, however, rumours have recently linked him with the Dutch national team’s job.

That role is now vacant thanks to Ronald Koeman being persuaded to move to the Camp Nou and try to resurrect Barcelona after the debacle of their entire 2019/20 season.

If there was any suggestion that the urbane Frenchman might be interested in replacing Koeman, then that notion has been swiftly put to bed.

“Wenger is not putting himself forward at all. I spoke to him and he said, ‘I encourage you to put this right’,” Marcel van der Kraan, a Dutch football expert, told talkSPORT 2 cited by talkSPORT.

“He is not speaking to anybody. He is not pushing it, or offering his services to anyone.

“And no way would he be interested in anything like this. It’s not correct at all.”

It’s entirely possible, given his advancing years, that we may never see Wenger in a senior managerial role again.

Whether or not that’s the case, his legacy to the game is assured.