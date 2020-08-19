Official: Barcelona announce club legend Ronald Koeman as new manager

Barcelona have officially announced that iconic club figure Ronald Koeman is the team’s new manager, with the 57-year-old leaving his post as the Dutch national boss.

According to La Vanguardia, Barcelona will have to pay a compensation fee of between €4-5m to the Dutch football federation for Koeman’s services.

La Vanguardia also add that the Dutchman will sign a two-year contract with the Catalan outfit, however Koeman’s second season in charge will rest in the hands of Barcelona’s next president.

After missing out on this opportunity several times, Koeman finally has the chance to lead the club where he cemented himself as a legend and where he’s also worked as an assistant.

More Stories / Latest News ‘You can’t be that clever’ – Carragher and Schmeichel in Champions League TV spat Manchester United ace close to signing new £100,000-a-week contract ‘I have to try and organise something’ – Demba Ba wants to see Uighur solidarity protest

Koeman is vastly experienced, with successful spells in his homeland as well a couple of jobs in the Premier League, the taskmaster also won the Copa del Rey with Valencia during his short time there.

Whilst Koeman’s Premier League jobs ultimately ended on sour notes, he’s done a fine job since becoming the boss of the Netherlands’ national team, reestablishing the side as a potential force.

Koeman could also be an ideal appointment because his style should fit in seamlessly with Barcelona’s usual tactics.