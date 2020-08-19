Menu

Opinion: These three Arsenal defenders should fear for their future as Gabriel Magalhaes closes in on transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It’s rare to see a club sign a player without at least one player having to leave, and Arsenal’s defensive situation is an interesting one.

It’s been a weakness for a while but it’s not that they don’t have options to choose from – the problem is the squad is overloaded with mediocre defenders.

Reports are suggesting that Arsenal are set to confirm the signing of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes:

That means the current squad has the following players who can play centre back ahead of next season – Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz, William Saliba, Rob Holding, Sokratis, Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi – while Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac can also fill in at left centre back when they play with a back three.

Even without those two it means they have seven players for a maximum of three starting spots, so it does make you wonder who will need to move on.

READ MORE: Arsenal expected to reach a final agreement with defender within hours

Obvious Gabriel is a lock to stay, while it’s hard to see anything happening with Saliba or Pablo Mari when they’ve recent arrivals, and David Luiz is clearly a good influence on the team so it would be a surprise to see him go.

That means it’s likely that Holding, Sokratis or Mustafi will be moved on, and it’s easy to see a situation where two of them end up going.

Mikel Arteta still has needs in the team and even if he can’t get a big transfer fee for either, at least it would free up two wages to put towards new signings to strengthen the rest of the team.

More Stories Gabriel Magalhaes Rob Holding Shkodran Mustafi Sokratis Papastathopoulos